UPDATE: Accused molester now booked with child porn

UPDATE: An Amelia man booked earlier this month on rape and molestation charges now is accused of child pornography and video voyeurism.

John Franklin Vandercook, 50 of Amelia, was booked March 1.

On March 15, he also was booked on a warrant for pornography involving juveniles and video voyeurism.

Vandercook was arrested on March 1 and booked with molestation of a juvenile, rape (3rd degree), and sexual battery. As the investigation progressed, detectives made contact with Vandercook at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked him with the additional charges, a spokesman said.

At the time of his first arrest, deputies told us that the investigation began on Monday when detectives with the SMPSO Investigations Division were made aware of a possible incident of molestation of a juvenile. Detectives began an investigation into the incident and quickly developed Vandercook as the suspect.

Somet ime later, SMPSO Communications Division received information on the location of Vandercook. Deputies were dispatched to the location and found Vandercook in a shed on the rear of the property; he was arrested and booked that day.