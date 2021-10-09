Unrestrained driver killed in Assumption Parish crash

ASSUMPTION PARISH — A Saturday morning single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Morgan City man.

At approximately 2:00 A.M. Saturday morning, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash on Louisiana Hwy. 308 about 2 miles east of the community of Bayou L'Ourse.

The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Luis Chaires of Morgan City.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed Chaires was traveling east on LA Hwy 398 in a 2006 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons, the GMC crossed the center-line and ran off the roadway to the left.

Chaires attempted to regain control of the vehicle by steering right, but over-corrected causing the GMC to rotate. The GMC ran off the roadway to the right where it overturned and struck a tree.

Chaires was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Chaires and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Police say while not all crashes are survivable, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up can greatly increase your chances of surviving.

Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

