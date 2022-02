U.S. 90 is partially closed near Bayou Vista after a crash.

Troopers say that both eastbound lanes are shut down and westbound lanes are partially closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer rig and an SUV.

Diesel fuel has leaked onto the road from the 18-wheeler, and the road is closed for clean-up.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff

Troopers say it could take several hours.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route if they can and if they can't expect delays.

Here's the State Police post: