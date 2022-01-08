Two sought by Morgan City Police in Wednesday's burglary in Cypress Gardens

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a Morgan City burglary that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Cypress Gardens.

Morgan City Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating John Robert Hymel, 18, and Alyssa Jolie Landry, 21, who have active warrants for Simple Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, and Theft of $5,000 to $25,000.

During the course of the investigation, police say, four suspects were identified for being involved in the burglary. Two have already been arrested: Fredrick Colloway and Channing Miller Jr.

If anyone has any information of the whereabouts of Hymel and Landry, they are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel