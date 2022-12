Two St. Mary Parish schools were closed early Friday morning after an unusual smell was reported in the hallways.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell tells us that the campus of West St. Mary High School and B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School were closed at 9 a.m. Friday.

The students were taken home via bus.

The unusual smell must be thoroughly investigated by maintenance staff, she said.

The closure is purely precautionary and will extend for the remainder of the day, Bagwell said.