Two men sought in stolen car case

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men they say were driving a stolen vehicle through several parishes at a high rate of speed.

The incident began Thursday night, when Broussard Police tried to stop a 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Texas.

Later, an off-duty sheriff's deputy in Iberia Parish saw the vehicle and reported the location of the vehicle, which was crossing into St. Mary Parish at more than 100 miles per hour.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle near Garden City and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle continued traveling at a high speed.

The vehicle continued east on U.S. 90, got off at Berwick and crossed the Atchafalaya River at the La. 182 bridge. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and recklessly, endangering the lives of motorists, deputies say.

The car was finally abandoned in Morgan City, and the two men inside fled on foot. Deputies processed the vehicle and got pictures of the men who were inside from surveillance cameras.

Deputies say they are glad no one was hurt during this incident, and their investigation is continuing.

If you know who these people are, or know where they are, deputies are asking that you call 337-828-1960 or send a tip to them at stmaryso.com/crime-tips