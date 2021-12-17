Two Louisiana hardware stores to host FEMA disaster repair specialists

Disaster survivors making repairs to their home after Hurricane Ida are invited to speak to FEMA specialists about their damage and reducing the risk of future disasters.

Mitigation advisors will be at two Louisiana hardware stores from December 20 to December 23 offering tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water.

FEMA says specialists will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics.

No appointment is needed.

In Chauvin, FEMA Mitigation Specialists will be available from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at

Chauvin Brothers

5573 LA-56

Chauvin, LA 70344

Specialists are available in Morgan City from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at:

Scott's Ace Hardware

1101 Highway 90 E

Morgan City, LA 70380

To discuss a particular case with someone, FEMA asks residents to call their Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual cases.

You may also call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a mitigation specialist. You can email a specialist at FEMA-LAMit@fema.dhs.gov. Visit a mitigation web link to find repairing, retrofitting, and rebuilding information at https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit, https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit for Spanish, or https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-vie-mit for Vietnamese.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

