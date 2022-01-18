Two dogs die Monday night in Franklin mobile home fire

Two dogs were killed and another was rescued during a Monday night mobile home fire in Franklin.

The Franklin Fire Department responded on January 17 to a fire in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Third Street.

Franklin Fire Department

The Baldwin, Centerville, and Chitimacha Fire Departments were called to assist with manpower and water supply.

The department says that no human injuries were reported.

Franklin Fire Department

Two dogs perished in the fire, one was rescued by firefighters and two others escaped on their own.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel