At least two people have died and others injured in a crash in Morgan City early Sunday.

Morgan City Police say the crash happened about 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 90 east near the Dr. Martin Luther King Drive exit.

There were three vehicles involved. Two of the drivers have died, and several passengers, along with the third driver, have been transported to area hospitals. One was transported via Air Med, police say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, police say.