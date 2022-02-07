Two arrested, one wanted in Baldwin homicide investigation

Two people have been arrested and another is wanted following an investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Baldwin.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says that two people were arrested and booked on a charges of accessory after the fact. A warrant has been issued for an identified suspect.

The shooting occurred on December 13, 2021, on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin. Deputies say they learned that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Tromell Robertson, had been shot and killed.

Following an investigation, two female subjects were arrested by the SMPSO and booked in connection with the incident:

Tamika Stewart Bougere, 45, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on December 17, 2021, at 12:52 pm accessory after the fact-2nd-degree murder, accessory after the fact- illegal possession of a handgun by juvenile, and obstruction of justice-tampering.

Catrina Angelant Druilhet, 42, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on January 31, 2022, at 6:39 pm for accessory after the fact-murder, obstruction of justice-tampering, and accessory after the fact-illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting as 17-year-old Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr. of Baldwin. A warrant was obtained for Druilhet's arrest on the charges of 2nd-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Deputies say Druilhet, Jr. is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications at 337-828-1960.

Tips and information can also be submitted on the website at https://www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips. Tips can remain anonymous.

