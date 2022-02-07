Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Two arrested, one wanted in Baldwin homicide investigation

items.[0].image.alt
St Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
Druilhet St Mary Parish.jpg
Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 08:01:13-05

Two people have been arrested and another is wanted following an investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Baldwin.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says that two people were arrested and booked on a charges of accessory after the fact. A warrant has been issued for an identified suspect.

The shooting occurred on December 13, 2021, on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin. Deputies say they learned that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Tromell Robertson, had been shot and killed.

Following an investigation, two female subjects were arrested by the SMPSO and booked in connection with the incident:

Tamika Stewart Bougere, 45, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on December 17, 2021, at 12:52 pm accessory after the fact-2nd-degree murder, accessory after the fact- illegal possession of a handgun by juvenile, and obstruction of justice-tampering.

Catrina Angelant Druilhet, 42, Baldwin, LA, was arrested on January 31, 2022, at 6:39 pm for accessory after the fact-murder, obstruction of justice-tampering, and accessory after the fact-illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting as 17-year-old Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr. of Baldwin. A warrant was obtained for Druilhet's arrest on the charges of 2nd-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Deputies say Druilhet, Jr. is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Communications at 337-828-1960.

Tips and information can also be submitted on the website at https://www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips. Tips can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.