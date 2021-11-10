Two arrested, one wanted for vehicle burglaries in Morgan City

Two men have been arrested and another is wanted following an investigation into vehicle burglaries in Morgan City.

Police say they were called to investigate several vehicle burglaries on November 8 in the Lake Side subdivision.

During the course of their investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance video and develop potential suspects and a vehicle involved.

In the early morning hours of November 9, a vehicle fitting the description was located. Officers say the vehicle was linked to a room at a hotel in the area of Highway 182.

A firearm reported stolen out of Pearl River and suspected marijuana were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the hotel room where four people, Brandon Grayson, Ronald Ray Madere Jr., Kendrick Demourelle, and Antonio Detrelle Robinson, were identified as suspects.

During their search Investigators say they located ten additional firearms along with cellular devices, US Currency, and Credit Cards that that are believed to have been stolen during burglaries in multiple jurisdictions.

Seven of these firearms were reportedly confirmed stolen from the Morgan City, Berwick, St. Tammany ,and Rapides Parish areas.

Police say they were able to link Grayson, Demourelle, and Robinson as the culprits in the burglaries.

Ronald Ray Madere Jr. , who was not linked to the burglaries, was found to hold active arrest warrants through the St. Tammany Parish and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Offices.

Police say that Robinson had fled the scene prior to the investigation and is still wanted by the Morgan City Police Department.

Grayson, Madere, Demourelle were arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Berwick Police Department is expected to have additional charges in regards to an investigations in their jurisdiction.

