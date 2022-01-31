Two arrested on animal cruelty counts

Morgan City Police arrested two people on animal cruelty counts after they allegedly left town without making sure their animals were cared for.

Shane Pillsbury, 47, and Lauren Pillsbury, 36, both of Morgan City, were each booked with 13 counts cruelty to animals, records show.

Morgan City Police tell us the investigation began back in December when it was reported that they went out of town for a period of time, but didn't provide proper care for their animals.

Police executed a search warrant on their Chestnut Drive home, and found animals inside that did not have proper care. Those animals were seized and turned over to the St. Mary Parish Animal Shelter.

Neither of the Pillsburys were home, and so warrants were issued for their arrest.