Two arrested for alleged use of counterfeit money at Morgan City businesses

Two people have been arrested, accused of using counterfeit money at businesses in Morgan City.

Police say Kyle Logan and Lisa Chaisson allegedly entered a business in Morgan City attempting to make purchases with counterfeit money.

According to arrest reports, Logan was able to make a purchase with the counterfeit money and leave the store. A short time later, Chaisson entered the store and attempted to make purchases with counterfeit money but the employee observed the $100 was counterfeit.

Logan and Chaison left the store before officers arrived.

During their investigation, the Morgan City Police Department received a second complaint of the pair attempting to pass counterfeit money.

Officers arrived at the second business and detained Logan and Chaisson. Logan allegedly discarded counterfeit money he had in his possession upon seeing officers arriving on the scene.

Officers report that they also located suspected drug paraphernalia in Chaisson's possession. Both Logan and Chaisson were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Officers investigating this complaint were able to assist the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office with identifying Logan as a suspect passing counterfeit money at an Amelia business, Morgan City police say.

They say evidence discovered in Logan and Chassion's possession could possibly link them counterfeit money use in other jurisdictions. The investigation may lead to further charges, police say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel