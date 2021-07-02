Two accused of attempted armed robbery of a home in Morgan City

Two men have been arrested, accused of breaking into a home and demanding money from a victim.

Morgan City Police say they responded to a residence on Marshall Street concerning a burglary. Two people were captured outside the home after they were seen running away from the residence.

Those two people were identified as 24-year-old Callen Richard of Morgan City and 24-year-old Brennan Tatum of Pierre Part.

Tatum, police say, was found to be in possession of a firearm when searched by officers.

According to police, the two allegedly forced their way into the home and demanded money from the victim.

The victim received minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Richard and Tatum were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking

Richard was booked on the following charges:



Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Attempted Armed Robbery

Attempted Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Resisting an Officer

Tatum was booked on the following charges:



Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Attempted Armed Robbery

Attempted Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Resisting an Officer

