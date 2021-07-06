Truck with raised bed hits traffic light on US 90

A traffic light along US Hwy 90 near the Berwick bridge in St. Mary Parish is out after it was damaged by a truck.

Video from a nearby business owner showed the truck with the bed raised, turning right onto US 90 from Berwick Road. The truck only makes it a few feet before the lifted portion of the vehicle collides with the traffic lights above.

The extent of the damage was not yet known but the video from Hanko Boats owner Heath Hoffpauir shows the pole swinging after the impact with the vehicle. One traffic light falls off the pole and is seen hanging by its wires.

A police officer was quick to stop the vehicle after the impact.

KATC has reached out to Berwick Police who were on scene this morning after the incident. This story will be updated once more information becomes available

