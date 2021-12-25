Tribal police investigates fatal shooting in Charenton

CHARENTON — Chitimacha Tribal Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the tribe's reservation Friday morning.

At 6:30 A.M., police were called to the 200 block of Oneida Street in response to a disturbance involving two men from outside of the reservation.

When police arrived, they say they found the body of Terrel Charles, 22, of Jeanerette.

According to Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, Charles drove to the residence of a former girlfriend. At the home, another man was present and an argument allegedly ensued between the two men.

Both men allegedly produced handguns and Charles was shot and killed.

Courtland J. Phillips was taken into Chitimacha Tribal Police custody and transported to St. Mary Parish Jail where he was booked for Second Degree Murder.

Since Phillips is not a resident of the reservation, he will be tried by the state.

