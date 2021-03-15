Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in St. Mary Parish

A traffic stop in Franklin on Sunday led to the arrest of a Berwick man on multiple drug charges.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old John Wise Warren was arrested on March 14 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on US Hwy 90 near Franklin.

Deputies say Warren was traveling east on Hwy 90 when his vehicle crossed the center line.

According to the sheriff's office, after being pulled over, Warren allegedly exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot with a black bag.

Warren was apprehended a short time later and the black bag was located.

The sheriff's office says, through an investigation, a large number of Xanax pills, 9 ounces of cocaine, and $610 in cash were found.

Warren was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked on the following charges:

Improper lane usage

Resisting an officer

Possession of schedule IV (Xanax) with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute

Obstruction of justice

Transactions involving drug proceeds

His bail was set at $172,000.

