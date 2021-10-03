Three-day, 135-mile Tour du Teche race wraps up today

The Tour du Teche Canoe Race wrapped up today in Berwick.

The annual 135-mile canoe, kayak and pirogue race is held on the Bayou Teche, with paddlers enjoying local culture and food at each stop.

The course stretches from Port Barre to St. Mary Parish, where we caught up with Race Director Trey Snyder Sunday afternoon.

"We race a staged canoe and kayak race starting in Port Barre, Louisiana over three days," he said. "We finished the first day in St. Martinville, the second day in Franklin and the third day here in Berwick. Over 3 days we'll do 135 miles of kayaking, so that's what we're up to."

