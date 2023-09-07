Texas man booked in child exploitation case

A Texas man has been booked in connection with a child exploitation investigation in Morgan City.

Police say Joseph M. Madison Jr., 22, of Beaumont was booked with Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes, Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to a release from the Morgan City Police Department, they teamed up with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's office to conduct the investigation starting back in June.

The agencies had reports that multiple adults were having inappropriate conversations with a juvenile, using social media. MCPD detectives identified Madison as the suspect. Their evidence allegedly shows that Madison had multiple lewd conversations with the juvenile, and they also allegedly found that Madison was part of a scheme to sell child sexual abuse material in the Morgan City area.

Investigators found him in Beaumont, and with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office they arrested him on August 29, and following an extradition process he was booked in Morgan City on Wednesday.

Morgan City Police Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department would like to recognize the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.