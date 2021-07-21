Temporary repairs made, Hwy 182 bridge reopens in St. Mary Parish

Police in Morgan City say the Hwy 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River is now back open to traffic.

The reopening comes after temporary repairs were made to the LA 182 Bridge. The bridge is now open for travel in both directions.

According to a DOTD spokesperson, crews made repairs to the concrete barrier that was impacted on Sunday. The missing sections of concrete barrier rail were temporarily replaced with metal guard rail.

DOTD says there are no structural concerns with the bridge.

On Sunday July 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM the Berwick Police Department received numerous calls concerning an incident on the La Hwy 182 Bridge.

According to police, the trailer of a truck, which was filled with concrete, broke free and crashed into the side of the bridge. During the crash, a part of the concrete guardrail was damaged and fell onto a residence below on Third Street.

Officers were able to make contact with the driver and he was cited for Careless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle with a Crash.

No injuries were reported.

