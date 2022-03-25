Teen arrested Thursday for threats made to Morgan City High School

A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday following an investigation into social media threats made to Morgan City High School.

Morgan City Police say they responded at 4:17 pm on March 24 to a report of a threat.

The teen, who attends the school, was identified by police as the person who posted the threats online.

A warrant was obtained for the student's arrest and he was transported to the Morgan City Jail and booked on a charge of Terrorizing.

An investigation, police say, is ongoing.

"The safety of our children in our schools are paramount," said Chief James F. Blair. "As threats are received they will be investigated to assure safety within our schools. The Morgan City Police Department is constantly in contact with school administrators to assure just that."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel