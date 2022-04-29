Teen arrested in connection with 2021 Baldwin fatal shooting

A 17-year-old has been arrested in Texas in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting in Baldwin.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says on April 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals made contact with Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr. in Texas and arrested him on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for 2nd-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Druilhet was wanted in connection with the December 13, 2021 shooting on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin. 18-year-old Treamell Robertson was shot and killed in that incident.

Two others, 45-year-old Tamika Stewart Bougere and 42-year-old Catrina Angelant Druilhet, were arrested on accessory after the fact charges in connection with the shooting.

