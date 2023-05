A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of beating up another child on the school bus.

The boy was arrested Friday afternoon in Berwick on a warrant for simple batter.

Berwick Police received a complaint from a parent, who said a battery had happened on a school bus. Police obtained video and were able to identify the juvenile who committed the battery, and got a warrant for him.

The boy was booked with simple battery and released to a guardian pending a court hearing.