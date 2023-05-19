TECHE Project selected as trash receptacle grant recipient

The TECHE Project has been selected as one of the 98 recipients of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

As a result, The TECHE Project has installed 10 trash receptacles at floating dock sites from Leonville to Parks.

Through the 2023 trash receptacle grant program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful distributed 879 receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 Louisiana parishes.

As part of the requirements of this grant, The TECHE Project will perform a post-installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.

“Litter is hurting our quality of life along Bayou Teche,” says Patti Holland, TECHE Project director. “With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful.”

“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56 percent in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” says Susan Russell, KLB executive director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to The TECHE Project for being selected as a 2023 grant recipient.”

To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s grant opportunities, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.