Suspicious devise that sparked evacuation turns out to be an egg

AMELIA, La. — Police have released more details about an incident that caused an evacuation Saturday for some residents in a St. Mary Parish community.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Barrow St. in Amelia Saturday morning because of a complaint of an unknown object located, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner in Amelia had received threats and a video of an object wrapped in a bandana that had been placed under his house, according to investigators.

During the initial investigation, the object shown in the video was located under the front porch of the residence. Out of an abundance of caution and in concordance with law enforcement protocol, the residents were evacuated, and the affected area of Barrow Street was closed to the public.

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division were called in to investigate. It was discovered that the object was an egg, and there was no threat to public safety, the spokesperson stated.

The investigation is ongoing into the threats.

