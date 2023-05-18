Suspect flees from detectives, crashes vehicle in pursuit

Lee Michael Boudreaux, 48, Amelia, LA, was arrested on May 18, 2023, at 2:23 pm on the following charges:

· Reckless operation with accident

· Battery on a police officer

· Resisting arrest or officer

· Improper lane usage

· Obstruction of highway-aggravated

Boudreaux also held a warrant for failure to appear on the following charges:

· Possession with intent to distribute (meth)

· Distribution of meth

· Possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, detectives traveled to Bayou Vista to locate Boudreaux, who held an active warrant for his arrest. A short time later, detectives observed Boudreaux’s vehicle traveling east on the Morgan City bridge. The detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle when it fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle continued to drive fast and in an unsafe manner, nearly striking other vehicles. The vehicle continued to travel through Morgan City and over the old bridge into Berwick, where it crashed with another vehicle at the Highway 182 intersection in Berwick.

Boudreaux fled on foot into the woods but was apprehended by detectives. He continued to resist and would not comply with orders until he was placed into handcuffs with the assistance of another SMPSO detective and an MCPD detective.

Boudreaux was transported to a medical facility for treatment. He was subsequently released and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not been set at this time.