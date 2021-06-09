Suspect arrested in Morgan City shooting that injured one

MORGAN CITY — A Berwick man has been arrested in connection to a Monday shooting.

On June 7, 2021, at 6:42 P.M., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to calls of shots fired on Railroad Avenue

Officers says they located a man on scene suffering with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The man was transported from the scene to a New Orleans hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Investigators say they developed 27-year-old Lamarcus Jermaine Francois as a suspect in the shooting and on June 8, 2021, an arrest warrant for Francois was issued.

Francois was located in Kenner, LA, according to police, and arrested by local law enforcement. He is facing the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Use Of Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Police say the shooting is still an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310.

Tipsters also can leave tips at morgancitypolice.org or on the department's Facebook Page using the messenger application.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel