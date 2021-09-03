Super 1 Foods to distribute water to those affected by Ida

Those in St. Mary Parish who were affected by Hurricane Ida can receive free water during a distribution Friday.

Super 1 Foods will hand out a free case of water while supplies last at the store located at 204 Northwest Blvd. in Franklin.

The giveaway is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

"Super 1 Foods stands with the individuals affected by the storm," said a spokesperson.

