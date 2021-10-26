Suit: Migrant workers illegally underpaid to truck sugarcane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Six migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a sugar company in Louisiana, claiming they were illegally underpaid for trucking loads of sugarcane.

The lawsuit filed in western Louisiana claims Sterling Sugars Sales Corporation obtained work visas representing the six as farm workers.

But the six were put to work as truck drivers - which the lawsuit says requires a much higher rate of pay under federal law.

The suit also says the workers were never paid at overtime rates, even though they often worked 80 hours a week.

