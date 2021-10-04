Sugarcane grinding season underway in Acadiana

The Franklin Fire Department is reminding Louisianans that sugarcane grinding season is now underway.

Officials ask that drivers be prepared for the increased number of trucks and tractors on the road. They also remind drivers that slippery conditions are possible when the road is wet.

"Use extreme caution in areas where cane is being harvested and be prepared to reduce speeds or come to a stop at times."

The City of Franklin sent out wishes of a happy harvest to all those involved in the "grindin" season.

"As our Harvest Season that we locals affectionately call 'Grindin' here in Franklin begins I want to wish all Sugar Cane Farmers, Mills, Drivers and Workers a Safe and Happy Harvest. Please continue to utilize caution and patience as we share the road with Cane Tractors and Trailers in our beautiful City especially on foggy and rainy days. Soon that unique smell of Sugar and bagasse will fill our City."

