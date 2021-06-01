State Police investigating shooting involving deputy in Berwick

State Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting involving a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputy in Berwick.

The Sheriff's Office says that the deputy-involved shooting occurred in the early morning hours of June 1.

Local media say that the incident occurred at a residence on 6th Street.

One person has died.

“It is an unfortunate and tragic event that caused the loss of life. I stand behind and support the actions of my deputies and we are cooperating fully with the Louisiana State Police in this investigation,” said Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.

KATC has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel