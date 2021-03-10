U.S 90 Bridge open after stalled 18 Wheeler blocked traffic

UPDATE: The westbound lanes have reopened on the US 90 bridge.

A stalled 18 Wheeler on U.S. 90 Bridge has blocked westbound lanes of the US 90 Bridge.

The Morgan City Police Department says they are currently responding to a stalled 18 wheeler on U.S. 90 Bridge over the Atchafalaya River in the construction zone.

The westbound lane is blocked at this time. All traffic is being diverted to Highway 182.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers clear the roadway.

Earlier this afternoon, the Hwy 182 bridge was closed after a vehicle on the Morgan City side hit the clearance barrier. That is the third time in the last three months that a vehicle has hit the clearance beam causing Hwy 182 to close in the area. The Hwy 182 bridge reopened at around 2:00 pm.

