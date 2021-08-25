Staffing shortage at Franklin hospital pushes COVID patients to other facilities

Franklin Foundation Hospital in St. Mary Parish is now transferring COVID patients to other facilities due to staffing shortages.

The hospital says that due to employees being exposed to COVID at an increasingly high rate, they will be transferring COVID patients to other facilities to get the care they need.

COVID cases, they say, have increased throughout the region and while they have managed well, the hospital says, now they are facing more challenges.

"At one point 100% of our admissions were COVID admissions. While we've done everything possible to protect the brave men and women on staff, the reality is, they are exposed to COVID at an increasingly high rate, and even with the best protection, are falling ill themselves, and the hospital is facing major staffing shortages."

Franklin Foundation Hospital says they are actively recruiting for positions of high need along with working with the Louisiana Department of Health Region 3 to get immediate staffing needs filled.

At the time of the press release publication, the hospital had expected to see those positions filled within 24 hours.

