St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency to host job fair Thursday

The St. Mary/Vermilion Community Action Agency will host a job, health and resource fair on Thursday, July 15, in Patterson

The Job Fair will take place from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Civic Center located at 116 Cotton Road.

All those attending the job fair are asked to bring a typed resume, dress accordingly, and be ready to fill out an application on site.

Transportation will be provided to those needing rides. Those interested must call St. Mary CAA 337-828-5703, extension 29, to reserve a seat by July 12th.

Pickup will begin at 9:30 am on July 15 at the following locations:

Old Bambi Head Start Center – 20292 Highway 90 Frontage Road, Jeanerette, LA

Mickey Mouse Head Start Center – 105 T.J. Hatcherson St. Baldwin, LA

Peter Pan Head Start Center – 1407 Barrow St. Franklin, LA

Baby Bear Head Start Centers- 710 Greenwood, Morgan City LA

Family Service workers will also conduct a Head Start Recruitment during the job fair.

Parents with children, ages three or four years old can fill out an application. Applicants should bring a copy of the child's social security card, birth certificate, immunization records, proof of disability (if applicable), proof of income, (W2 or TANF printout), medical or insurance card, physical and dental. St. Mary Ready Start Network Coordinated Enrollment will be present as well.

Persons needing information regarding Head Start Recruitment can call 337-828-5703, ext. 44.

Businesses wanting to participate in the job fair can call the St. Mary Community Action Agency at 337-828-5703, ext. 22.

St. Mary CAA

