St. Mary Sheriff's Office searching for runaway Amelia teen

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen from Amelia.

Sheriff Blaise Smith says that 13-year-old Dayana Rivera Valladares was last seen at her home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

She is described as 4'5", and weighs 70 lbs. She is possibly wearing jeans, black shoes, and a green shirt, and is carrying a green backpack.

She is not believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have information on the possible whereabouts of Dayana, please call 337-828-1960.

