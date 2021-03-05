St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office search for teen runaway

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway.

15-year-old Makayley Coupel was last seen at her residence in Centerville on March 4, 2021 at approximately 9:40 pm. She was wearing a yellow shirt, black tights, and a camouflage patterned jacket. She took a black school bag with clothing and other items.

Coupel is not believed to be in imminent danger at this time, deputies say.

If you know the location of Makaley Coupel or if you see her, please call 337-828-1960.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel