St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office release details on investigation into drug trafficking operation

MORGAN CITY, La. — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has released details of its investigation into an illegal drug trafficking operation in St. Mary Parish.

According to a release, detectives with the SMPSO Narcotics Section began an investigation in 2018 into illegal narcotics distribution in St. Mary Parish.

Police say it was learned that the Weeden Drug Trafficking Organization, which was led by Lamar Jermaine Weeden of Parks, who was on federal parole; and Willie Alfred of Jeanerette, were once again actively distributing drugs in St. Mary Parish despite action by federal law enforcement.

Through the investigation, SMPSO say more than 30 subjects were identified as being a part of the organization, which extended beyond St. Mary Parish.

The Louisiana State Police was contacted to assist due to the organizational operations outside of the sheriff's office's jurisdiction, the release states. Arrests were made by SMPSO and LSP on most of those who were identified and warrants have been obtained for others.

On April 19, SMPSO say a multi-agency operation was conducted in order to execute warrants and arrest the leaders of this organization.

Warrants for Lamar Weeden and Willie Alfred were executed simultaneously, police say, and both men were taken into custody without incident.

Several other warrants were executed on April 19, with six subjects arrested on warrants for racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit racketeering activity.

SMPSO says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Through this investigation, SMPSO says large amounts of drugs and drug proceeds have been seized and taken off the streets of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes. The seizures included:



125 g. Heroin

233.8 g. Crack Cocaine

471 g. Powder Cocaine

1,167 dosage vials of Ecstasy

7 ½ dosage vials of Lorazepam

500 dosage units of Xanax

19 grams of Marijuana

2 vials of PCP

$63,000 in cash

Sheriff Blaise Smith stated in the release that he would like to thank SMPSO Narcotics detectives and the Louisiana State Police for their assistance, as well as those agencies who assisted with serving the warrants on April 19:



Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

Customs & Border Protection

Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Program

Berwick Police Department

Morgan City Police Department

