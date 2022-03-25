St. Mary Parish Sheriff hospitalized with undetermined illness

FRANKLIN, La. – St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has been hospitalized with an undetermined illness and is seeking medical attention.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to operate as normal, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The administrative staff is in contact with the sheriff and his family to stay updated on his status.

