St. Mary Parish residents prepare for Hurricane Ida

All eyes are on Hurricane Ida as it enters the Gulf of Mexico, especially in St. Mary Parish.

KATC's Victor Jorges spent the day in Morgan City, next to the Atchafalaya River, where residents are taking the necessary steps to stay safe.

As the storm approaches the Gulf shore, people we spoke to tell us they're not taking any chances. Even though they've been through storms before, they're gearing up.

“You always expect the worst," said Patterson resident Darrin Robicheaux. "And we’ve just been getting prepared for it today, boarding up windows, helping my father and friends gather materials, going to the grocery store to get supplies, just in case.”

Robicheaux says he hasn't run into issues getting supplies - but that could change as the storm closes in.

“In the last probably five hours it's getting a little crazy. Gas is getting harder, a lot of pumps are getting closed, super markers running out of water," he said.

We also spoke to the Lee family from Morgan City, who say they'd rather get out of the way before it's too late. They're evacuating to Texas.

“Even the warning we’re not gonna stay for. This is gonna be a very strong, powerful storm from what we’re hearing. Probably stronger than Andrew and previous storms so no, we’re not going to stay," said William Lee.

Others in the area say they're not too scared because they're used to what could potentially come this way.

“Man, they should take it seriously because it's really nothing to play with," said Karen Lee in Morgan City. "It's really not, I mean, you could be here one minute, the sun is shining, and you look up again, it's raining and storming so I don’t think they should stay if they’re able to leave.”

The city is also taking precautions, closing the flood gates that are right by the river. Businesses nearby are already putting sandbags down and boarding up their windows ahead of Ida.

