St. Mary Parish public schools closing early on Wednesday

Schools in St. Mary Parish will close early on Wednesday March 17.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell says the closures are due to the potential for the parish to experience severe weather at the time of school dismissal.

Middle and high school students will dismiss at 1:00 pm and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm.

Bus transportation will be provided.

