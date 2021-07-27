St. Mary Parish deputy removes snake on car for local woman

A deputy in St. Mary Parish is being hailed as a hero by one woman after taking care of a little reptile problem.

The St.Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received images on Monday night from Paulette Skinner who says a deputy saved her from a run-in with a "Mr. Nope Rope." That would be a snake.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office says that while they realize we are in South Louisiana, some residents are not "snake people," and need some help when confronted with a reptilian situation.

Skinner says she was on her way to get dinner when she noticed the snake on the windshield of her car. "I jumped out of the car and immediately called the sheriff!"

When asked why she called the sheriff's office for a snake problem, she stated, “Because I call them for emergencies they know what to do!”

Deputy Michael Ryman with the sheriff's office showed up on the scene and helped removed the snake which Skinner says was trying to make its way inside the car. Pictures were shared of Ryman holding the snake after its capture.

"The deputy was the best he didn’t leave until he got it! It actually was making its way inside the car! I thanked him but I feel like he needs more because I’m still a nervous wreck!"

Officials say the snake was taken from the car and put in a place where it "could be a snake."

"We are glad Deputy Ryman was there to take “Mr. No Shoulders Nope Rope” off your car," the sheriff's office said.

