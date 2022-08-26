St. Mary Parish deputy arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged for an incident that occurred at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, of Jeanerette, was arrested on August 25, 2022 on simple battery and malfeasance in office charges.

Detectives conducted an internal investigation of an incident that revealed Harris entered a dorm and hit an inmate several times , according to Smith.

Harris was arrested on the charges and terminated.

Chief Deputy Gary Driskell said “I am disappointed in this deputy’s actions. She violated her training, the policies of the Sheriff’s Office, and the laws of the State of Louisiana. We hold the men and women of our agency to high standards of professional conduct, which means holding them accountable when they violate the boundaries of their authority.”