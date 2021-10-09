St Mary Parish deputies respond to a shooting in Charenton

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Friday evening in Charenton.

At 9:49 P.M. tonight, deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred near Pearl Lane in the Charenton area.

One person was wounded in the shooting and is being transported for medical care, they say.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel