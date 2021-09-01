St. Mary extends school closure due to impacts from Ida

St. Mary Parish schools will remain closed through the remainder of this week due to impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said the closure is due to the lack of reliable communication services and fuel supplies in the community.

Students and staff will return to school on Tuesday, September 7.

The district had previously said students would return on Thursday, September 2.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel