SMPSO issues alert to warn citizens of check depositing scam

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (SMPSO) has issued an alert to warn citizens of a circulating check depositing scam.

Detectives with SMPSO say the scammer will send an upfront check. If deposited, that check bounces and all that money will come out of the victim's checking account.

The suspect wants the victim to keep a portion of the check as a "payment." The scammer will then request the victim purchase gift cards to send to them. Police say the purchase of gift cards should signal a scam.

According to a statement from the Sheriff's Office, "These scammers are relentless and will try anything to get their hands on your hard-earned money. Don't fall for this!"