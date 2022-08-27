Watch Now
SMPSO investigating threatening note found at V.B. Glencoe Charter School

Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 26, 2022
A potential threat of violence at V.B. Glencoe Charter School is under investigation, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office was contacted on Friday August 26, 2022 by Vice Principal Brandan Trahan regarding a note found on the campus of V.B. Glencoe Charter School making threatening remarks.

An investigation led by deputies and school administration is underway, however, at this time no credible evidence has been found regarding the threat.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960 or send crime a tip through the SMPSO website.

