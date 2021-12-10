Slidell man arrested for Morgan City and Berwick vehicle burglaries

BERWICK — A Slidell man was arrested Thursday morning after a rash of burglaries in Berwick and Morgan City were reported in November.

Anthony Deshaun Jennings, 20 of Slidell, was arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office after being wanted by multiples other warrants and charges through the agencies.

In Berwick, Jennings was wanted for:

6 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle

6 counts of attempted-simple burglary

Berwick Police transported Jennings to St. Mary Parish and booked in Berwick Jail on the warrants.

Police say that Jennings was transported back to St. Tammany Parish where he is being held for various charges in that jurisdiction.

