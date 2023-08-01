Silver Alert issued for missing Patterson man

PATTERSON, La. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Patterson man by the Louisiana State Police.

Sheldon Guillory, was last seen in his room at the Patterson Healthcare Nursing Home at 3:40 am Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators believe Guillory left the nursing home on foot between 3:41am and 8:40 am when staff discovered he was not in his room.

Guillory has gray hair, brown eyes, is five feet nine inches tall, and weighs 142 pounds.

It is unknown what clothing he wearing when he walked away from the nursing home. Guillory suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan says officers are using ATVs and a drone to search for Guillory.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheldon Guillory should contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or dial 911.