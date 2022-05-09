Shrimp and Petroleum Festival seeking artist submissions for 2022 poster design

Artists in Louisiana are wanted to create this year's Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival poster.

The festival, one of Louisiana's oldest chartered harvest festivals announced on Monday that it has begun the search for a 2022 poster. The contest is open to artists throughout the state and the winning design will be used for the official 2022 poster.

A $500.00 cash award will be presented to the winning artist.

Contest guidelines are now available by calling (985) 385-0703 or email info@shrimpandpetroleum.org. The deadline for submission of a design is June 20, 2022.

To learn more about the poster contest, click here.

The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will be held on Labor Day Weekend September 1, 2022, through September 5, 2022.

This event features the historic Blessing of the Fleet, the Music Stage, the Cajun Culinary Classic & the spectacular “Fireworks on the River” to name a few. The festival hosts many other family-oriented events during Labor Day Weekend and no admission is charged.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel