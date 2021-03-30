Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is ON!

The 86th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will happen during the 2021 Labor Day Weekend, organizers have announced.

"After months of deliberation, we would like to announce that we will be moving forward with the planning of the 86th Festival, while we continue to monitor the guidelines of COVID-19," an announcement on the festival Facebook page states.

This year's festival will begin on September 2 and continue through September 6.

Updates will be posted on the festival website here.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors, members, friends, and attendees for all of their support during these unprecedented times," the announcement states. "We are all looking forward to the celebration of our 86th festival and for all of the festivities and traditions that come along with it."

